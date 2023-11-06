Register
BREAKING
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
Homes evacuated and bomb squad called after grenades found
Van driver admits causing death of schoolgirl Lexi McDavid
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Man charged following drive-by style shooting in West Derby

Burger King reopens Liverpool city centre branch and is giving away 1,000 free Whoppers or Royales

The Central Station restaurant is open for business following a revamp.

Dominic Raynor
By Dominic Raynor
Published 6th Nov 2023, 11:25 GMT
Burger King, Liverpool Central Station. Image: Burger KingBurger King, Liverpool Central Station. Image: Burger King
Burger King, Liverpool Central Station. Image: Burger King

Buger King have announced the reopening of their branch at Liverpool Central Station following a revamp and are giving away 1,000 free Whoppers, Royales or their plant-based equivalents to celebrate.

The offer is open to diners for one day only, on Wednesday, 8 November, 2023. All customers need to do is mention the promotion at the till, however, the burgers are available on a first-come-first-served basis.

The restaurant has been given a makeover, both inside and outside. New digital ordering kiosks have been installed and the seating area has also been updated.

Most Popular
Burger King, Liverpool Central Station. Image: Burger KingBurger King, Liverpool Central Station. Image: Burger King
Burger King, Liverpool Central Station. Image: Burger King
Burger King, Liverpool Central Station. Image: Burger KingBurger King, Liverpool Central Station. Image: Burger King
Burger King, Liverpool Central Station. Image: Burger King

* In total, 1000 FREE Whoppers, Plant Based Whoppers, Chicken Royales or Vegan Royales will be available on 8 November 2023 for redemption in restaurant. The offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer, including the YourBurgerKing rewards scheme.

Related topics:Burger KingLiverpoolRestaurant