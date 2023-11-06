The Central Station restaurant is open for business following a revamp.

Burger King, Liverpool Central Station. Image: Burger King

Buger King have announced the reopening of their branch at Liverpool Central Station following a revamp and are giving away 1,000 free Whoppers, Royales or their plant-based equivalents to celebrate.

The offer is open to diners for one day only, on Wednesday, 8 November, 2023. All customers need to do is mention the promotion at the till, however, the burgers are available on a first-come-first-served basis.

The restaurant has been given a makeover, both inside and outside. New digital ordering kiosks have been installed and the seating area has also been updated.

Burger King, Liverpool Central Station. Image: Burger King