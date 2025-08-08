Merseyside Police has been urged to take further action on “dangerous” e-bikes in key hotspots across Liverpool.

Cllr Carl Cashman, leader of the opposition Liberal Democrat group, has called for a strategy to be adopted by the force to tackle the illegal use of electric bikes, e-scooters, and off-road motorcycles in the city.

In a letter addressed to Chief Constable Serena Kennedy KPM, Cllr Cashman commended the efforts of Merseyside Police in tackling this issue as a part of Operation Gears but expressed the need for further measures to ensure public safety. The Lib Dem chief expressed his concerns about the dangers posed by high-speed e-bikes, particularly in the City Centre and the Old Swan area.

Drawing attention to a successful initiative by Northumbria Police in Sunderland, Cllr Cashman urged Merseyside Police to adopt a similar approach. This approach in the North East led to officers targeting areas where riders of illegal e-bikes are likely to congregate, such as near fast food restaurants.

Cllr Cashman said that implementing a similar scheme in Merseyside, starting in places like Old Swan, could effectively reduce the number of illegal e-bikes on the streets and enhance community safety. Merseyside Police launched Operation Gears last month in response to a rise in incidents involving the vehicles, which are increasingly being used in serious organised crime, including drug supply, robberies, and violent offences.

More than 500 have already been seized this year alone. Under current UK law, private e-scooters cannot be ridden on public highways or in public spaces. They are only legal to use on private land with the landowner’s permission.

Anyone found using a vehicle without insurance could face a £300 fine and six penalty points on their licence. A £100 fine and three to six penalty points are issued for use without the correct licence.

Additional offences also include riding on pavements, using a mobile phone while riding, riding through a red light or under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Cllr Cashman said: “E-bikes are becoming a bigger issue across the city – every week I am having residents tell me about their near misses with e-bikes. They are dangerous – it would cause some damage if I got hit by one, let alone a child or an older resident.

“I’ve written to the chief constable asking her to implement a practical strategy that’s proven successful in Sunderland – Northumbria Police were able to seize ten bikes in one day. Now, that’s ten less e-bikes putting pedestrians at risk – it will go along in tackling e-bike related anti-social behaviour.

“By targeting locations where these riders are known to gather, we can make our streets safer for everyone.”