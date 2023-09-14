Elaine and Philip Marco died after their vehicle became submerged in flood water on Queens Drive.

Liverpool’s capacity to handle extreme weather events is being questioned in the aftermath of the tragic death of a couple in Mossley Hill.

Last month, Elaine and Philip Marco died after their vehicle became submerged in flood water on Queens Drive, and they became trapped inside. The dip in the road, under a railway bridge, is notorious for quickly flooding during heavy rainfall.

A motion has now been put forward by Liberal Democrats leader, Cllr Carl Cashman, to be debated at a full meeting of Liverpool Council next week, calling for a full review of drainage systems across the city, following the Marcos’ death, “to establish their ability to effectively handle the demands of a modern city.”

The motion states: “Council notes with sadness the deaths of Elaine and Philip Marco and sends its condolences to their family and to the wider Jewish community of which they were such a major part.

“Council also notes that this tragedy was by far the most serious but was not the only flooding event in Liverpool that night with localised flooding along much of Queens Drive and drainage systems overflowing in Tuebrook, Walton and many other areas of the city.”

Cllr Cashman’s motion, backed by his predecessor in the role, Deputy Lord Mayor, Cllr Richard Kemp, seeks the council’s backing to “take action and do more to prevent further similar tragedies” by monitoring flood risks for the safety of residents. The text added how climate change was a key factor in the torrential rain that caused flooding in Mossley Hill and Liverpool must take further steps to tackle environmental damage.

The Liberal Democrat leader has called on city officers and cabinet members to introduce warning signage at the Dovedale Road bridge, alerting motorists to the potential danger of flood water, as well as preventative measures at any other areas at risk of flooding. The opposition chief used his motion to request the reintroduction of annual gulley inspections to ensure drainage systems are as good as they can be.