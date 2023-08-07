Think you’re the biggest Swiftie in Liverpool? Well, you now have the chance to prove it

Camp and Furnace are hosting a huge Taylor Swift quiz full of music trivia and a range of prizes are available. But, the ultimate bonus price is every super fan’s dream - two Premium Hospitality tickets to see Taylor Swift at Anfield.

During the ticket sale last month, many locals were left disappointed after not being able to bag tickets, so get your Taylor Swift playlist on, get revising and get ready to show you’re the biggest fan around.

The Skiddle event reads: “Bonus prize reveal: Someone at our Taylor Swift Quiz will win 2 Premium Hospitality Tickets to Taylor Swift - Eras Tour at Anfield (Liverpool) - Saturday 15th June 2024!

“This bonus prize is not based on your overall quiz score or position. Every player will have an equal chance of winning. The bonus question will take place at the end of the event.

“The bonus prize includes: Pre-show access to your lounge, premium reserved seat in the Main Stand, prosecco on arrival, three-course seated dining, selection of beer, wine and soft drinks included (up to main act commences on stage, relax in your lounge after the concert.”

Tickets: Tickets for the Taylor Swift Quiz are £17.85 each, and get four for the price of three. Student tickets are £13.45. Tickets can be purchased here.