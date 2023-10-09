The 27-year-old was fatally shot as he and his girlfriend were getting out of their car in Liverpool.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A £20,000 reward from Crimestoppers is being offered five years on from the murder of Carl Russell in Belle Vale as detectives from Merseyside Police continue to appeal for information to help solve the case.

Carl, 27, was on day release from prison when he was fatally shot as he and his girlfriend were getting out of their car on Cornwood Close, Liverpool, at around 11.30 am on Sunday 7 October 2018.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three people have been arrested in connection with the shooting, but no one has ever been charged with his murder. Police are keen to speak to a man on a pedal bike captured on CCTV, who they believe could have information to help the investigation.

The £20,000 reward is for information that leads to the arrest, charge and conviction of anyone for Carl’s death.

Police are keen to speak to a man captured on CCTV who they believe could have information to help the investigation into the 2018 murder

Detective Chief Inspector Jason Pye, who is leading the investigation, said: “In the last five years we have made a number of arrests, but I am still very keen to talk to anyone who was around at the time of the shooting. This incident happened in broad daylight at around 11.30am on a Sunday when there would have been people around.

“Over the years, allegiances can change and hopefully a £20,000 reward from Crimestoppers will be a strong incentive for anyone with information to come forward.”

Carl Russell was shot and killed in Liverpool in 2018

Advertisement

Advertisement