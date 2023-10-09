Carl Russell murder: £20,000 reward offered to help catch Belle Vale gunman
The 27-year-old was fatally shot as he and his girlfriend were getting out of their car in Liverpool.
A £20,000 reward from Crimestoppers is being offered five years on from the murder of Carl Russell in Belle Vale as detectives from Merseyside Police continue to appeal for information to help solve the case.
Carl, 27, was on day release from prison when he was fatally shot as he and his girlfriend were getting out of their car on Cornwood Close, Liverpool, at around 11.30 am on Sunday 7 October 2018.
Three people have been arrested in connection with the shooting, but no one has ever been charged with his murder. Police are keen to speak to a man on a pedal bike captured on CCTV, who they believe could have information to help the investigation.
The £20,000 reward is for information that leads to the arrest, charge and conviction of anyone for Carl’s death.
Detective Chief Inspector Jason Pye, who is leading the investigation, said: “In the last five years we have made a number of arrests, but I am still very keen to talk to anyone who was around at the time of the shooting. This incident happened in broad daylight at around 11.30am on a Sunday when there would have been people around.
“Over the years, allegiances can change and hopefully a £20,000 reward from Crimestoppers will be a strong incentive for anyone with information to come forward.”
Crimestoppers is completely independent of the police and guarantees 100% anonymity to everyone who contacts them. “That means no police, no courts, no witness statements,” says Gary Murray, North West Regional Manager at the charity. “Essentially, when you contact Crimestoppers via our website or call our 24/7 UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111, once you’re done there is no comeback.”