Cases of gonorrhoea have more than doubled in Liverpool

👨⚖️ Ian Byrne has spoken in parliament, calling for bereaved families to help shape the law to force killers like the man who murdered Olivia Pratt-Korbel to face their sentencing hearings. Justice Secretary Alex Chalk has agreed to meet with the MP for West Derby.
🦠 Cases of gonorrhoea have more than doubled over the past year in Liverpool. Now Public Health officials are urging residents to get tested regularly for sexually transmitted infections – and to use a condom, following the publication of new data from the UK Health Security Agency.
🚉 Train services on the Wirral line to West Kirby will be doubled for a week in July. This is to help deal with an increase in visitors for the 151st Open Golf Championship at the Royal Liverpool Golf Course in Hoylake. The event will take place between July 16 and 23 and is expected to bring in a record 260,000 people to Hoylake, where the event has been hosted 13 times.