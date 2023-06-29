Cases of gonorrhoea have more than doubled in Liverpool

News bulletin: Calls for bereaved families to shape law, cases of gonorrhoea more than double, More trains for Open

👨‍⚖️ Ian Byrne has spoken in parliament, calling for bereaved families to help shape the law to force killers like the man who murdered Olivia Pratt-Korbel to face their sentencing hearings. Justice Secretary Alex Chalk has agreed to meet with the MP for West Derby.

🦠 Cases of gonorrhoea have more than doubled over the past year in Liverpool. Now Public Health officials are urging residents to get tested regularly for sexually transmitted infections – and to use a condom, following the publication of new data from the UK Health Security Agency.

