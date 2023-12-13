Cavern Club named UK's most popular music venue outside of London
The iconic venue hosted the Beatles almost 300 times and is known across the world.
The Mathew Street venue is known as the place where the Beatles cut their teeth before they skyrocketed to international fame, hosting the band a total of 292 times.
The venue - which closed in 1973, before reopening in 1984 - also played host to Liverpool greats such as Cilla Black and some of the country's biggest artists like the Rolling Stones, Stevie Wonder and The Who.
Now a new study from Betway into the world's most popular music venues has found the Cavern Club to be the most popular music venue outside of London, and the sixth most popular music venue in the UK.
By analysing data from Google, TikTok and Instagram, the study found the club to be the leader of a strong list of runners-up. In second place came Glasgow's iconic Barrowlands Ballroom and in third the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.
The study found that worldwide, Berlin's Berghain club was the most popular music venue.