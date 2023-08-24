CCTV appeal after woman raped at derelict building in Toxteth

Merseyside Police have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to track down following reports that a woman was forced into a derelict building in Toxteth and raped in the early hours of Monday morning.

At around 3.30am on 21 August, it was reported that a woman had met a man on London Road, and they walked together across town to Falkner Street, close to Crown Street and Oxford Street. The offender then assaulted and raped the woman in a derelict building. The man then left the scene and the victim, who was very distressed by the attack.

Extensive enquiries have been conducted, and detectives have issued the below CCTV image of a man they believe could assist in their investigation.

This CCTV image was taken on Falkner Street. Detectives think this man could assist their enquiries. Image: Merseyside Police

Detective Inspector Rob Pritchard said: “I am appealing to the man featured in this image, or anyone who recognises him to come forward as we believe he could hold information that could be vital to our continuing enquiries.

“Such a serious offence is extremely distressing, and specialist officers will continue to support the victim. We also understand the wider concern that this will cause in the area, and I want to assure people that we are assessing all possible evidence as a matter of high priority.”