Watch: CCTV captures cheeky otter stealing £100k of Koi Carp from a luxury hotel pond
“It was definitely a surprise to say the least,” said Andrew Nelson, director of Nelson Hotels & Inns.
A cheeky otter has been caught red-handed on CCTV stealing more than £100,000 worth of Koi Carp fish from a luxury hotel.
Staff at the Grosvenor Pulford Hotel & Spa in Chester were shocked to find the otter had taken at least 50 of the fish, which sell for around £2,000 each.
CCTV footage shows the otter sneaking into the four star hotel’s pond area, before snatching the Koi fish and fleeing.
An electric fence was put in place to prevent herons from catching fish but the otter managed to get past it without staff releasing until the CCTV was checked.