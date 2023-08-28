“It was definitely a surprise to say the least,” said Andrew Nelson, director of Nelson Hotels & Inns.

A cheeky otter has been caught red-handed on CCTV stealing more than £100,000 worth of Koi Carp fish from a luxury hotel.

Staff at the Grosvenor Pulford Hotel & Spa in Chester were shocked to find the otter had taken at least 50 of the fish, which sell for around £2,000 each.

CCTV footage shows the otter sneaking into the four star hotel’s pond area, before snatching the Koi fish and fleeing.