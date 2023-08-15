CCTV released following shooting near busy Merseyside pub

Three men ran into the Arrowe Park Pub shouting gunshots had been fired at them.

Merseyside Police have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to track down following reports of gunshots being fired at a group of people on a busy main road in Woodchurch, Wirral.

Three men ran into the Arrowe Park Pub on Arrowe Park Road shouting shots had been fired at them on Wednesday 8 June 2022, at around 6.45pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

No one was reported injured during the incident but the area was cordoned off and an investigation was launched. Detectives have now issued a CCTV image of a man they believe could assist with their ongoing enquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul McVeigh said: “Thankfully nobody was injured on this occasion, but firing a gun in a street is extremely reckless and could have resulted in tragic circumstances, which we are sadly all very much aware of.

Police wish to speak to this man as part of their investigation into a reported firearms incident in Woodchurch. Image: Merseyside Police

“This incident took place on a busy main road and I would appeal to anyone who saw something which will help us identify the suspects to please contact us. Any information you can give, no matter how insignificant it may seem to you, could be vital and help bring the offender to justice.

“I am also appealing to the man featured in this image, or anyone who recognises him to come forward. We believe he could hold information that could be vital to our continuing enquiries.”