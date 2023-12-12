Marcus Wareing said the Southport venue is one of the best places to eat, offering 'utterly delicious food'.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A top celebrity chef has named a Merseyside restaurant amongst the best in the country.

Masterchef: The Professionals judge, Marcus Wareing, said the Southport venue is one of his top five favourite places to eat, offering 'utterly delicious food'.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to Conde Nast Traveller, the Southport-born chef named Bistrot Vérité in Birkdale as one of his all-time favourite restaurants. Started by Marc and Michaela Vérité, Wareing said it is 'the most fabulous French bistro in Birkdale village' and 'serves beautifully cooked food'.

Marcus Wareing

He continued: "It’s very much a local favourite for those who want a family-run offering of unpretentious but utterly delicious food."

The eatery opened in 2009 and has earned two AA Rosettes, as well as being featured in the Michelin Guide.

Asked about what he orders when he visits Bistrot Vérité, Wareing said: "I actually don’t order anything when I go. I just sit and get what I’m given. The food is as local as they can get it but with a Gallic theme. So, you’ll find things like Southport shrimps and Cumbrae oysters on the menu alongside classics like crispy frogs’ legs and escargot."