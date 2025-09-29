After two years of closure, false dawns and speculation, the people of Southport have been buoyed by an exciting update, after confirmation Southport Pier will receive the money it needs to finally be reopened.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves visited Southport on Saturday (September 27) and confirmed up to £20 million has been approved to restore the historic pier. The funding will be allocated to Sefton Council which will act as the delivery agent for the refurbishment of the pier and are responsible for managing its eventual reopening.

The Chancellor told the LDRS: “This is all about bringing pride back to local communities, showing that our best days are not behind us, but they’re ahead of us, bringing money back to local communities, putting more money in people’s pockets and supporting our local businesses.

Mayor of Liverpool City Region and Chancellor Rachel Reeves at Southport Pier today (September 27) | LDRS

“I have been talking to (Mayor of Liverpool City Region) Steve Rotheram, (Southport MP) Patrick Hurley, and (Sefton Council leader) Marion (Atkinson) and I know how important this project is.

“I know how iconic this pier is for the people of Southport, but for the last few years, this pier has been closed, and I want to return it to its former glory.

“I want it to be a place where the local community can take pride in, but also something that brings people into the local area.”

Responding to the government announcement, Steve Rotheram, Mayor of the Liverpool City Region said: “Bringing the pier back to life will help protect local jobs, attract more visitors and give Southport a real boost. Working with Sefton Council, we’ll make sure the pier once again stands proud as both a symbol of our heritage and a driver of future prosperity in our growing £6.25bn visitor economy.”

Southport Pier has been closed since 2022 | LDRS

Southport Pier, originally opened in 1860, is one of the oldest iron piers in the country and a significant tourist attraction for the North West. Its restoration will support the local tourism economy and preserve an important piece of Britain’s Victorian engineering heritage.

Asked when the pier is likely to be reopened, Leader of Sefton Council Marion Atkinson was standing beside the Chancellor, and said: “The council have been really clear about where we’re at with this project and as soon as we get the funding, we are ready to go. What I can say, is it will be done properly this time.”

The funding towards Southport Pier’s restoration comes as part of the Growth Mission Fund, previously announced by the Chancellor at the Spending Review. The fund provides £240 million over four years to expedite local projects that contribute to economic growth.

Projects that will be targeted will support local job creation, invest in economic regeneration, or maintain heritage assets — filling gaps where projects might otherwise struggle to secure funding through existing programmes.

Patrick Hurley was also in attendance with Ms Reeves and said he was ‘absolutely delighted’ by the announcement, he added: “Keir Starmer said that his government would be a good friend to Southport, and this is yet another example of him being as good as his word.”

Ms Reeves also took time to discuss a range of other issues including the Northern Powerhouse Rail (NPR) project which has reportedly stalled in recent days. NPR would see new lines developed across the major cities of the north – including one between Liverpool and Manchester.

Its aim was to boost economic growth in northern England, including through improved rail services between Liverpool and Leeds, which often suffer delays and cancellations. The project was first proposed by former Tory chancellor George Osborne in 2014 before being shelved under Boris Johnson’s administration.

Since then, NPR has been the source of much frustration, Ms Reeves said: “I can understand why people are cynical, because often politicians say something and they don’t deliver, and that’s certainly been the case with Northern Powerhouse Rail. As a Leeds MP I know that all too well.

“But we also understand we need to get the project right, and we are working with mayors like Steve (Rotheram), Andy (Burnham) and Tracy (Brabin), to make sure we do get that right.

“At the Spending Review, that’s the first time there’s actually been money attached to Northern Powerhouse Rail, not just rhetoric, but actually money.

“It’s money, not rhetoric that gets railways built.”