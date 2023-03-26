Are you and your partner divided on whether to keep or sell your home?

Channel 4 are looking for couples in and around Liverpool to take part in an exciting property show, hosted by Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer.

The 60-minute programme, Love It or List It, features a family struggling with a common dilemma: their home doesn’t work for them anymore and one side of the family are keen to stay and make their current home better; but the other side of the family want to sell up and move.

Property experts Kirstie and Phil will be on competing sides as Kirstie will try to show the family that they can make their current home work by transforming it and Phil will attempt to demonstrate that the best way to move forward is by selling up and buying a new home.

The programme will see the current home transformed, with the help of a design team led by Kirstie (using the homeowners’ own money) as she shows them that ‘Loving It’ is best. The couple will also see three homes that match as much of their criteria as possible with Phil, as he tries to sway them towards team List It. At the end of the programme when they’ve seen all three houses with Phil and their own home transformation is complete, they will decide what they are going to do: Love it or List It?

How to apply: Email [email protected]

