Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
1 hour ago Man arrested on suspicion of blackmailing Alison Hammond
2 hours ago Daniel Radcliffe expecting first child with Erin Darke
1 day ago Art lesson featuring Michelangelo’s David statue dubbed 'pornographic'
1 day ago Queen’s pallbearers recognised in King Charles III special honours
1 day ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation

Channel 4 are seeking Liverpool couples to feature in Love It or List It - how to apply to appear on the TV show

Are you and your partner divided on whether to keep or sell your home?

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 26th Mar 2023, 12:53 BST

Channel 4 are looking for couples in and around Liverpool to take part in an exciting property show, hosted by Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer.

The 60-minute programme, Love It or List It, features a family struggling with a common dilemma: their home doesn’t work for them anymore and one side of the family are keen to stay and make their current home better; but the other side of the family want to sell up and move.

Property experts Kirstie and Phil will be on competing sides as Kirstie will try to show the family that they can make their current home work by transforming it and Phil will attempt to demonstrate that the best way to move forward is by selling up and buying a new home.

Most Popular

The programme will see the current home transformed, with the help of a design team led by Kirstie (using the homeowners’ own money) as she shows them that ‘Loving It’ is best. The couple will also see three homes that match as much of their criteria as possible with Phil, as he tries to sway them towards team List It. At the end of the programme when they’ve seen all three houses with Phil and their own home transformation is complete, they will decide what they are going to do: Love it or List It?

How to apply: Email [email protected]

Love It or List It casting flyer.
Love It or List It casting flyer.
Love It or List It casting flyer.
PropertiesChannel 4Home