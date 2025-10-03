The 13 cheapest petrol and diesel stations in and around Liverpool for fuel

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 3rd Oct 2025, 15:00 BST

Discover the 13 cheapest petrol stations in Liverpool using the latest figures. Explore the gallery to find the best fuel prices.

These are the 13 cheapest petrol stations in and around Liverpool to fill your tank and get your money’s worth.

Using the latest figures from Petrol Prices, we have created list of the cheapest petrol stations in and around Liverpool, based on the cost of unleaded petrol per litre and the cost of diesel per litre.

Take a look at the gallery below to see the cheapest places for fuel. Prices were checked on October 3, 2025. Some venues had not been updated for up to seven days. Always check prices onsite before you buy.

Costco Liverpool (Costco Liverpool Automat) - 120.9p per litre for petrol. 129.9p per litre for diesel. Costco membership required.

1. Costco Liverpool (Costco Liverpool Automat), Liverpool L3 7HY

Costco Liverpool (Costco Liverpool Automat) - 120.9p per litre for petrol. 129.9p per litre for diesel. Costco membership required. | Google

Applegreen City Services - 124.7p per litre for unleaded. 132.7p per litre for diesel.

2. Applegreen City Services, Great Howard Street, Liverpool L3 7AT

Applegreen City Services - 124.7p per litre for unleaded. 132.7p per litre for diesel. | Google

Go Tranmere - 124.9p per litre for unleaded. 132.9p per litre for diesel.

3. Go Tranmere (Chester Road), Wirral CH41 9BN

Go Tranmere - 124.9p per litre for unleaded. 132.9p per litre for diesel. | Google

Go Kirkdale - 124.9p per litre for unleaded. 132.9p per litre for diesel.

4. Go Kirkdale, Brewster Road, Liverpool L4 3TL

Go Kirkdale - 124.9p per litre for unleaded. 132.9p per litre for diesel. | Stock image

