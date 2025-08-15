11 cheapest petrol and diesel stations in and around Liverpool for fuel

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 15th Aug 2025, 15:00 BST

Fuel prices are always on the move, making it essential to know the best spots in Liverpool for a cost-effective fill-up. Check out where you can save the most on your next trip to the pump.

Petrol and diesel prices are everchanging, and it can be tricky to know where is the cheapest place to fill your tank.

Using the latest figures from the Petrol Prices App, we have created list of the cheapest petrol stations in and around Liverpool, based on the cost of unleaded petrol per litre and the cost of diesel per litre.

Take a look at the gallery below to see the cheapest places for fuel. Prices were checked on August 15, 2025. Some venues had not been updated for up to seven days. Always check prices onsite before you buy.

Costco Liverpool (Costco Liverpool Automat) - 116.9p per litre for unleaded. 126.9p per litre for diesel. Costco membership required.

1. Costco Liverpool (Costco Liverpool Automat), L3 7HY

Costco Liverpool (Costco Liverpool Automat) - 116.9p per litre for unleaded. 126.9p per litre for diesel. Costco membership required. | Google Street View

Go Kirkdale - 119.9p per litre for unleaded. 129.9p per litre for diesel.

2. Go Kirkdale, Brewster Road, Liverpool L4 3TL

Go Kirkdale - 119.9p per litre for unleaded. 129.9p per litre for diesel. | Stock image (Adobe)

Essar Brewster Street - 120.7p per litre for unleaded. 130.7p per litre for diesel.

3. Essar Brewster Street (Brewster Street Service Station), L4 3TL

Essar Brewster Street - 120.7p per litre for unleaded. 130.7p per litre for diesel. | Essar

Applegreen City Services - 124.9p per litre for unleaded. 132.9p per litre for diesel.

4. Applegreen City Services, Great Howard Street, Liverpool L3 7AT

Applegreen City Services - 124.9p per litre for unleaded. 132.9p per litre for diesel. | Google

