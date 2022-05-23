A sneak peek at the unique show garden created by Liverpool-based designers H Miller Bros.

Merseyside brought some extra glamour to the prestigious RHS Chelsea Flower Show today when Wallasey-born Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas unveiled a unique exhibit created by two Liverpool-based brothers.

Award-winning designers H. Miller Bros, Hugh and Howard, have created an ‘Urban Foraging Station’ show garden for the world famous event, which will find a permanent home at Alder Hey’s Children Hospital when the festival ends.

Alder Hey Children’s Charity Ambassador, Shirley Ballas in the H. Miller Bros Urban Foraging Station Show Garden. Image: Jonathan Ward

Alder Hey cares for over 330,000 children, young people and their families each year and the garden is designed to provide a calm space for both patients and their parents at the NHS hospital.

Visitors to H. Miller Bros garden enter through rampant, blossoming hedgerows before being transported to a new rich world packed full of edible wild goodies such as crab apple, rosehip, elderflower, wild garlic, mushroom, water mint and poppy seed.

Brothers, Hugh & Howard Miller of H. Miller Bros sit in front of the garden’s mobile foraging kitchen an array of tools. Image: Jonathan Ward

The garden contains tools for children to forage with - including picnic baskets and a mobile foraging kitchen - and aims to provide a sense of the magic of discovery.

It features a white, cream and blush pink colour scheme that brings together the young and old and supports mental health.

Children explore the picnic area in the H Miller Bros garden. Image: Jonathan Ward

Wallasey-born Alder Hey ambassador Shirley, Hugh and Howard were joined at the unveiling by children’s hospital patient Betty, 4, siblings Martha, 11, and Stanley, 13, and their parents Phil and Karen Batt.

The Batt family will benefit from the garden when it moves to its permanent home at Alder Hey.

Designer Howard Miller’s own two children, Frank, 8, Lil Miller-Hay, 3, also enjoyed the garden.

A child examines a strawberry plant in the Urban Foraging Station show garden. Image: Jonathan Ward

The Alder Hey Urban Foraging Station Garden is funded by ‘Project Giving Back’ to promote good causes while supporting the horticultural industry.