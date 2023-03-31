Register
Chester Market remains closed after three people seriously injured in suspected gas explosion

The blast took place on Wednesday evening.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 31st Mar 2023, 11:08 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 12:25 BST

Chester Market remains closed after a suspected gas explosion on Wednesday. Three people, who were working on the new Turtle Bay restaurant, were seriously injured in the blast which took place at around 18:30pm.

Cheshire’s Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the incident, stating a “small gas explosion” had occured and three fire engines were at the scene. The market and nearby buildings were evacuated.

According to Cheshire Constabulary, the three injured were taken to hospital shortly after the incident, suffering serious burns.

Chester Market had been due to hold a performance and award ceremony involving the High Sheriff of Cheshire, Jeannie France-Hayhust, which was later held at the Storyhouse theatre.

A spokesperson for Chester Market said: “The market will need to remain closed for the time being whilst we undertake some further investigations and essential repair works. Please bear with us whilst we get things straight behind the scenes.”

The Makers’ Market on Saturday has also been cancelled.

