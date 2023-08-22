Chester Zoo has begun a rescue mission after rediscovering a critically endangered species 28 years after it was declared extinct.

Conservationists at the zoo have become the first in Europe to successfully breed a critically endangered insect, following its rediscovery in the River Dee.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Called in by fellow charity Buglife Cymru, the conservationists began an emergency breeding effort for the scarce yellow sally stonefly - which had not been recorded since 1995.

Two small populations were found in the river, believed to be the only remaining location for the stonefly in the UK.

Rescue mission

In 2022, conservationists from Buglife Cymru, Chester Zoo, the Welsh Dee Trust and freshwater invertebrate specialist John Davy-Bowker set about sampling and carefully collecting a small number of the stoneflies from the areas where they were rediscovered.

Thirty of the animals were then carefully transferred to a special behind-the-scenes facility at Chester Zoo where a dedicated team of specialists set about studying the insect during its lifecycle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Experts believe it to be the first time ever that the species has been successfully bred and reared through its complete lifecycle in a zoo setting.

The critically endangered species was found in the River Dee in Wales. Photo by Chester Zoo.

After receiving National Lottery Heritage funding, conservationists now plan to carry out further surveys for the species along the Dee, helping to inform future conservation efforts over the next four years, which may include re-introductions to areas where it has historically been recorded.

Joe Chattell, an Aquarist at the zoo, said: “We’re enormously proud to be the first zoo to successfully breed this special stonefly, adding valuable scientific insight into the project with our partners, Buglife Cymru, who are safeguarding the species and its future here in the UK.”

Scarce Yellow Sally Stonefly fact file