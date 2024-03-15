Chester Zoo welcomes rare giraffe calf as birth is captured on CCTV

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chester Zoo has welcomed a towering addition to its family, with the birth of the rare Rothschild's giraffe captured live on CCTV.

The moment unfolded at 11.30pm on Tuesday (March 12), as new mother Orla, gave birth to a beautiful calf after a lengthy 472-day pregnancy and a labour lasting over three hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Videos show the new-born, standing at six feet tall and weighing over 70kg, taking its first wobbly steps onto a bed of soft straw. Within just half an hour of its birth, the calf was already nursing from its mother, a heart-warming sight.

While the calf's gender remains a mystery for now, experts predict it will eventually reach towering heights of over 18 feet and weigh a staggering 1,000kg. This birth is not only a cause for celebration but also a reminder of the peril faced by Rothschild's giraffes in the wild.

The gender of the majestic calf is not yet known. Image: Chester Zoo

Rosie Owen, who is a zookeeper on the giraffe team and was one of the first to see the new arrival, said: “Giraffes give birth standing up and so they really do enter world in dramatic fashion! Orla’s calf landed with quite a bump when it fell around six feet onto the floor, but this is totally normal and is actually really important part of the birth process – with the impact from the fall stimulating the calf and encouraging it to takes its very first breath."

Once abundant across Kenya, Uganda, and Sudan, the majestic creatures have seen their numbers plummet by 90% due to poaching and habitat loss. With only an estimated 2,500 remaining in Africa, the species is listed as vulnerable by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN), signifying a high risk of extinction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rosie continued: "For many years giraffes underwent a silent extinction across Africa, with their declining numbers flying completely under the radar. But now, thanks to the international conservation breeding programme in zoos, paired with efforts in the wild to protect the remaining populations, numbers are slowly starting to bounce back in Uganda, Africa, where we’re working alongside our partners. Together, we’re helping to create a future where the world’s tallest animal can thrive well into the future. ”