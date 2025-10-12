LDRS

A major upgrade of a Merseyside road will get underway next month after National Highways (NH) announced a £7m investment to “transform” a junction.

The fresh investment will be used to make changes at the A5036 junction connecting Park Lane with Park Lane West.

The news comes after several high profile reports on the concerns of parents who have been calling for the replacement of a now demolished footbridge over the A5036. In autumn of 2022, the Park Lane footbridge was torn down after it was struck by a HGV truck. Since then, a temporary signalised crossing has been in place.

A statement released by NH stated: “While initial studies in 2018 explored a replacement bridge, further feasibility work revealed that a new bridge would be unaffordable and would not meet modern accessibility standards, which was announced in September 2023.

“Current design requirements mean ramps would need to be over four times longer than the original, making access harder for those with mobility challenges, pushchairs, or bicycles. Our upgraded junction design offers safer, more inclusive access for all.”

Bootle MP Peter Dowd was a vocal critic of National Highways decision, stating in 2024: “[National Highways] decided — as it said in the document — that a footbridge is a 20th-century solution. Try telling that to all those children who are frightened to death to walk across the road, even with their parents.”

The A5036 – also known as Dunnings Bridge Road – divides two residential areas on its route to and from the port of Liverpool and sees a huge amount of traffic, especially at peak times. The A5036 also splits a residential estate and a primary school which serves the communities on either side of the road.

It means, parents are taking their children to-and-from-school and having to use the one pedestrian crossing on that part of the road. When the LDRS visited the area on Thursday (September 11), it was clearly a very busy road and the hazards and safety issues – raised by parents – were all too apparent.

To address the issues, National Highways (NH) said it is investing £7m to create a new crossing connecting Park Lane with Park Lane West, improved traffic signals, resurfaced roads, and enhanced signage.

NH said it will organise a series of public information events prior to the start of the work, which begins on November 8 and will run until next spring.

Every person the LDRS spoke to in September said they wanted the footbridge replaced. They added that anything short of a replacement footbridge – including the possibility of an additional pedestrian crossing – would not not robust enough to adequately address the concerns within the local community.

However, NH project manager Ian Spence said: ““Safety is our top priority, and we’ve designed the A5036 Park Lane junction upgrade with that firmly in mind making the junction more accessible, better serving the diverse needs of the community.

“We’re delivering new pedestrian and cyclist crossings on all four arms of the junction – providing safer journeys for everyone, including those with mobility challenges, pushchairs and bikes.

The updates will improve safety and accessibility for pedestrians and cyclists through upgraded, shared and separate routes and help keep people and traffic moving efficiently.

“We will continue to engage with stakeholders and residents throughout the project.”