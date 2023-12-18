Child's heartbreaking letter to ill Santa who 'can't come to our house'

No child should have to write a letter like that, says Liverpool charity.

A heartbreaking letter to Father Christmas penned by a 10-year-old schoolgirl has gone viral after striking an emotional chord with the nation.

The note reveals young Lily has been told Santa is sick and won’t be able to visit her house this year. She urges him to get well soon so he can visit her brother and make him happy.

The letter was shared by Liverpool charity Big Help Project to highlight the struggles facing families living in poverty this Christmas.

The poignant letter reads: "To Santa, mum told me you are sick this year and you can't come to our house. I hope you get better soon. I think it would make my brother happy! Love Lilly xx (Age 10). PS. We have been really good."

A heartbreaking letter to Father Christmas penned by a 10-year-old schoolgirl. Image: Big Help Project