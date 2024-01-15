A range of activities will take over Chinatown, the Bombed Out Church, Liverpool ONE and the Royal Albert Dock.

Liverpool City Council says 'plans are under way to stage Liverpool’s biggest-ever Lunar New Year celebrations' with a 'festival of colour' taking over the city.

As well as welcoming the Year of the Dragon, the celebrations will also be in honour of the 25th anniversary of Liverpool's twinning with Shanghai.

In a first for the city, a range of activities will take over the Chinatown area, the Bombed Out Church Liverpool ONE and the Royal Albert Dock.

As well as the usual Chinatown takeover - which includes traditional dragon, lion and unicorn parades, firecracker displays, family workshops and more – Culture Liverpool has commissioned brand new cultural pieces to celebrate Europe’s oldest Chinese community, which will take place in the run up to the main day of celebrations and on the day itself (Sunday, February 11).

Ahead of the weekend of celebrations, Liverpool Hung Gar Kung Fu Friendship Association and award-winning dance company Movema will lead a lion parade through the city centre, on February 3. It will start from Bold Street around midday, travel to Liverpool ONE and finish at the Royal Albert Dock.

Thousands of lanterns will also adorn the city centre streets around Chinatown and Liverpool ONE from the beginning of February, and a number of buildings will be illuminated in red in honour of the new year – signifying good fortune and joy to everyone - including Sefton Park Palm House and St George’s Hall.

Full details are as follows:

From Friday, February 9 to Sunday, Feburary 11, the traditional Chinese story of the Boy and the Pearl will come to life as it is projected on the Bombed Out Church . Taking place from 6.00pm-9.00pm each night, the projections will transform the building with captivating animation and a newly composed soundscape. The show, which lasts for ten minutes, will run on a loop each evening. The work has been created by Focal Studios, in collaboration with Pagoda, the Bombed Out Church and local artists. To add to the atmosphere, around the church will be wooden dragon installations designed by local schools and community groups.

. Taking place from 6.00pm-9.00pm each night, the projections will transform the building with captivating animation and a newly composed soundscape. The show, which lasts for ten minutes, will run on a loop each evening. The work has been created by Focal Studios, in collaboration with Pagoda, the Bombed Out Church and local artists. To add to the atmosphere, around the church will be wooden dragon installations designed by local schools and community groups. Walk The Plank and Bring The Fire will stage three nights of entertainment at the Royal Albert Dock. This will see a 25-metre, illuminated fire-breathing dragon floating through the dock system, an exciting fire street theatre featuring dance and martial arts. All activities will run from 5.30pm-9.00pm each night and more detailed timings will be announced soon. Bring The Fire will also showcase its stunning skills at Chinatown on the Sunday with a mesmerising, fire-finale at 4.30pm on the stage at Great George Square.

Free family-friendly workshops will be available at Chinatown on Sunday, Feburary 11 between 11.00am and 5.00pm – from lantern making sessions, traditional arts and crafts including dragon shadow puppetry, candle making and storytelling. Each session will see local artists sharing their skills to inspire creativity. The Mersey Forest team is also getting involved in the workshop action and will stage activities at the Bombed Out Church.