Chris McCausland's 'perfect' dance on Strictly Come Dancing captures hearts and wins a BAFTA for Best Memorable TV Moment.

Strictly Come Dancing has earned a Bafta TV award for Chris McCausland’s ‘beautiful’ dance to You’ll Never Walk Alone.

The Scouse comedian and actor, and his dancing partner Dianne Buswell, took to the dancefloor with an impressive ‘blackout’ waltz to the iconic Liverpool FC anthem back in October, leaving fans in tears.

Achieving a remarkable 35 points for the routine, which was choreographed to highlight McCausland’s visual impairment, the pair tugged on the heartstrings of the audience and judges, with Merseyside-born Shirley Ballas moved to tears. Hugging at the end of their performance, the dance duo earned a standing ovation as Buswell said, “I’m so proud of you.”

In response, McCausland asked his partner, “Did I do okay?”. Discussing the performance on social media at the time, one viewer said: “Absolutely burst into tears when he said that. And I’m not exaggerating.”

Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell share an emotional hug after their dance to You'll Never Walk Alone. | BBC

Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell dance to You'll Never Walk Alone. | BBC

Another said fan said: “Nothing short of beautiful - a red Scouser dancing to a Liverpool song. Perfection.”

The beautiful rendition of You’ll Never Walk Alone was sang by lead singer of the Strictly Come Dancing band, Tommy Blaize. Singing live to a studio and TV audience every week for two decades, Blaize - who is from Liverpool - donned an LFC shirt during a rehearsal of the performance, and posted on X: “Every once in a while I get to sing one very close to my heart.”

The special dance earned Strictly Come Dancing the ‘Best Memorable TV Moment’ Bafta Award. Collecting the accolade on Sunday (May 12), Diane Buswell said: “This moment meant so much to the both of us, so I'm just so thrilled that we have this." She added: "Chris did have something he wanted me to say, and that is 'after 22 years in comedy, he wins a Bafta for dancing'."

