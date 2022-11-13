LiverpoolWorld readers shared their opinions on the iconic love heart tree and the new design in Chavasse Park.

Christmas was officially launched in Liverpool ONE on Friday as a brand-new Christmas tree was revealed.

The artificial, neon tree is located at the centre of Chavasse Park’s Alpine Village and stands at a whopping 18 metres above sea level, replacing the iconic ‘love heart’ tree we’ve seen for the last few years. Paradise Street is also home to four smaller artificial trees for the Christmas season.

The iconic love heart tree in Liverpool ONE, which has been replaced this year.

The new tree stands at the centre of Liverpool Alpine Village in Chavasse Park.

Despite Liverpool one becoming known for its ‘love heart’ tree, many locals disliked the design, feeling that it wasn’t festive enough. LiverpoolWorld asked readers to share their opinions on both the new and old trees, and they had a lot to say.

What did our readers say?

Most people said they were glad to see the back of the love heart tree, however, would prefer a traditional Christmas tree above all else.

Carol Ann Murphy said: “Love, the new one’s better.”

Gary Rolfe said: “Don’t like this one and didn’t like the heart one, prefer traditional trees.”

Emma Jayne commented: “The new one is so much better. The love tree was awfully tacky.”

Helen Shennan said the new tree is, “much nicer.”

Nikki Henno said: “I wasn’t fussed on the heart tree - nothing Christmassy about it.”

