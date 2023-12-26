Here is everything you need to know about key bin collection date changes throughout the Liverpool City Region over Christmas and the New Year.

Bin collection dates around the Liverpool City Region will be drastically different throughout the festive period and as we head into the New Year.

A time of year where the average household seems to have far more rubbish and recycling to get rid of than normal, it is important to keep track of the changes, to ensure you are not stuck with waste longer than necessary.

Christmas and New Year bin collection dates for Merseyside

Liverpool

Liverpool bin collection dates vary based on where you live. Full details are available here. Christmas trees can also be recycled at drop-off points around Liverpool January 3 and 26, 2024.

Wirral

If your green and grey bin days are Monday or Tuesday, collections with change over the festive period, and New Year.

Monday, December 25 collections changed to Saturday, December 23.

Tuesday, December 26 collections changed to Sunday, December 24.

Monday, January 1 collections changed to Saturday, December 30.

Brown bills will not be collected until Tuesday, January 16.

A full guide to Christmas recycling in Wirral is available here.

St Helens

Collections between Tuesday, December 26 and Friday, January 5 will be made a day later than usual.

A spokesperson for St Helens Council said: "We will not return for missed collections. Please present your containers at 6.30am on your designated day, at your normal collection point."

Full details are available here.

Knowsley

Collections between Tuesday, December 26 and Friday, January 5 will be made a day later than usual. Christmas trees can be recycled at drop-off points between December 26 and January 7. Full details are available here.

Sefton

Details of the revised collection dates are provided below which, for those on an alternating weekly wheelie bin collection, will take place according to the normal brown/grey bin pattern.