Liverpool Christmas Market launches this weekend.

Liverpool Christmas Market will be returning to St George’s Plateau,St John’s Gardens and William Brown Street this weekend, bringing everyone’s favourite festive food and drink offerings. From mulled wine and cider, to German sausage and chocolate crepes, the market promises to get you in the Christmas spirit.

Local crafters and makers will be selling unique Christmas gifts, decorations, art, crafts and jewellery and the big wheel, snow slide and Santa Land rides offer entertainment for the kids, as well as a series of activities and games.

The market will host a range of bars including but not limited to the tipi bar, ski bar, windmill bar and a new Bavarian bar - which will be serving hot cider and authentic german beers.

How much can I expect to pay for a festive drink?

Official food and drink prices are yet to be released, however, last year mulled wine and cider was £6 per cup. Draught pints were £6.50 and a cup of hot chocolate was £4.50.

How long is it on for?

The Christmas market will run from Saturday November 19 to December 24 and opens from 11am-9pm Monday-Wednesday and 11am-10pm Thursday to Sunday.

Other festive activities at St George’s Hall

The Luna Winter Cinema at St George’s Hall is set to be transformed into the ultimate festive cinema from Saturday December 10 to Friday December 23. Watch a whole host of Christmas crackers, from Elf to Home Alone, It’s A Wonderful Life to Die Hard.