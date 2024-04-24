City centre 'Liverpool' sign gets vintage footie kit makeover - here's how it looks now

The giant sign in Liverpool One has a new look.
Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 24th Apr 2024, 16:28 BST
The iconic Liverpool Sign in the city centre has had a special football makeover - on the day Everton and Liverpool battle it out in the Merseyside derby.

The giant letters, located on Thomas Steers Way in Liverpool ONE, was painted in bright colours for Eurovision last year, but returned to its slightly less exciting plain white design shortly after. Now, the Instagrammable monument near the Hilton Hotel has been daubed with a new design, inspired by vintage football kits.

Football legends Mark Lawrenson, former Liverpool FC player, and Graham Stuart, former Everton FC player, officially unveiled a new look for the giant Liverpool sign in the heart of the city today. Image: Liverpool ONEFootball legends Mark Lawrenson, former Liverpool FC player, and Graham Stuart, former Everton FC player, officially unveiled a new look for the giant Liverpool sign in the heart of the city today. Image: Liverpool ONE
Football legends Mark Lawrenson, former Liverpool FC player, and Graham Stuart, former Everton FC player, officially unveiled a new look for the giant Liverpool sign in the heart of the city today. Image: Liverpool ONE
Unveiled by Liverpool and Everton legends Mark Lawrenson and Graham Stuart, the new artwork was designed by Liverpool-based artist Claire Pinegar, to highlight the city’s famous football heritage. 

Inspired by the patterns of vintage kits from the Reds and Blues, each giant letter is different, with wild patterns and colours footie fans will recognise from the 90s.

Football legends Mark Lawrenson, former Liverpool FC player, and Graham Stuart, former Everton FC player, officially unveiled a new look for the giant Liverpool sign in the heart of the city today. Image: Liverpool ONEFootball legends Mark Lawrenson, former Liverpool FC player, and Graham Stuart, former Everton FC player, officially unveiled a new look for the giant Liverpool sign in the heart of the city today. Image: Liverpool ONE
Football legends Mark Lawrenson, former Liverpool FC player, and Graham Stuart, former Everton FC player, officially unveiled a new look for the giant Liverpool sign in the heart of the city today. Image: Liverpool ONE

Claire, who is based in Liverpool as a 2D animator, illustrator and live-action director, said: “I moved to Liverpool three years ago and I wasn’t quite prepared for the magnitude that football holds here and what it means to the city. It really is religion! I felt it would be fun for locals and tourists alike, to clock nods to their two teams when passing the Liverpool Sign.”

