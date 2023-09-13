Breaking
Liverpool city centre streets cordoned off due to ‘ongoing incident’
Specialist police negotiators have been called in.
Merseyside Police have cordoned off a section of Liverpool city centre and emergency services are in attendance as they deal with an ‘ongoing incident’.
Sections of Stanley Street and Dale Street have been shut down following reports of a concern for the safety of a woman.
Emergency services were called at 2.09am this morning and specialist police negotiators are currently talking to the woman.
