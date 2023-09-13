Specialist police negotiators have been called in.

Merseyside Police have cordoned off a section of Liverpool city centre and emergency services are in attendance as they deal with an ‘ongoing incident’.

Sections of Stanley Street and Dale Street have been shut down following reports of a concern for the safety of a woman.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called at 2.09am this morning and specialist police negotiators are currently talking to the woman.