‘They equate Eurovision, and the days running up to it, to six Champions League Finals.’

Businesses across Liverpool are getting ready to join Eurovision party as 100,000 extra visitors are expected to descend on the host city.

Events across Liverpool will run from May 1 until May 14, the day after the show’s grand final at the M&S Bank Arena. A series of licensing applications have been made to Liverpool Council as venues across the city gear up to welcome crowds from far and wide.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s hoped that Eurovision will bring a much-needed boost to the city’s night-time economy and plans have been lodged for Liverpool ONE to get involved once the main shows get underway from May 10.

The shopping precinct is hoping to temporarily amend its existing permits to allow for businesses across its whole site, encompassing Lord Street, the Strand, Hanover Street and School Lane, to sell alcohol from 6.01am to 2am.

John Hughes, Liverpool’s night-time economy advisor, said: "The city needs this. All the local independent businesses need this. They do equate Eurovision, and the days running up to it, to six Champions League Finals. We all know what it's like in Liverpool for the Champions League final, how busy it gets. The amount of people that are coming - they're saying an extra hundred thousand potentially on top of what we normally get, which is fantastic for the city.

Advertisement

Advertisement

”Businesses in Liverpool have been really, really struggling. They've done fantastic to still be here. We've lost quite a lot, and we're still losing businesses as we speak now. It's going to be a great time for the city, and I think it's very important that everyone gets involved."

Plans for plays, films and live music, alongside the sale of alcohol, have been proposed for St George’s Quarter. Ahead of the main event, the National Lottery is staging a free concert outside St George’s Hall for 30,000 that will celebrate the city’s music, unique humour, and famously warm welcome. It will also mark the partnership between Liverpool, Ukraine, and Eurovision that will define this year’s contest.

This high-energy show will welcome the largest crowd for any single event to be staged in Liverpool for Eurovision 2023.

Advertisement

Advertisement