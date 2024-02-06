Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Museum of Liverpool is exhibiting a now iconic mosaic tiled art installation named Dip In To Pride Bath ahead of an auction to raise funds for a charity that supports the LGBTQIA+ community.

The piece was last seen in the Lush Store on Church Street, which is the biggest Lush in the world. The artwork was created in the run-up to pride month 2023 by artist Natasha Ellis, who is also known as TitsUpArtist. The bath is set to be on display in the main entrance of the museum from the 6 February until 3 March.

Artist Natasha Ellis in the tub.

It will then go up for auction, with all proceeds going to Sahir, a local charity in Liverpool. Sahir provides frontline services to various communities in Liverpool. It was initially established to assist those affected by HIV, but also supports the entire LGBTQIA+ community across the Liverpool City Region.

Natasha is a local Liverpool artist, residing in Toxteth. She describes her mosaic art as quirky and unique, specifically using ceramic tiles. Specialising in community mosaic murals and practising art activism, Natasha was keen to create a piece that could contribute to the LQTBQIA+ community.

Natasha said: “I believe art plays a vital role in delivering social messages. I’m influenced by creatives such as Keith Haring and I take inspiration from people like him who laid foundations to make sure queer art is seen by the masses”.

The installation displayed at the Museum of Liverpool.

However, the concept of the bath was first birthed by Laura McCann, who is a photographer, arts curator and producer. The pair first met when they were both attending a meeting about a Ukrainian peace garden, ahead of Eurovision 2023.

Laura queried with Natasha whether she had ever thought about tiling any three-dimensional objects; she then suggested the idea of tiling a bath. With the plan in place Laura got to work on sourcing a second-hand bathtub, whilst Natasha began to work on the final piece. The idea being people could sit in it and take photos to show their support for Pride.

The Museum of Liverpool prides itself on being a vibrant and popular attraction since its opening in 2011. Lead Curator of Urban and Community History, Kay Jones, is responsible for bringing the Dip into Pride Bath to the museum. Kay continues her legacy of supporting art from the LGBTQIA+ community across Liverpool.

The Dip In To Pride bathtub on show at the Museum of Liverpool.

It was Laura’s dream to exhibit the bath at the Museum of Liverpool. She said: “We’re delighted to be exhibiting at such a prestigious venue and hope it will raise awareness of not only the cultural and social importance of art in the LGBTQIA+ community but also bring attention to Sahir, a long-established charity who we are keen to support.”