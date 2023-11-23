Coca Cola Christmas Truck returns for 2023 - tour dates and locations, is it coming to Liverpool?
The iconic Coca Cola truck is back "bigger, brighter and more dazzling than ever before" making its first stop this Friday.
and live on Freeview channel 276
The famous red Coca-Cola truck is set to spread festive cheer once again this year, announcing the first stops on its Christmas tour.
The iconic truck is back "bigger, brighter and more dazzling than ever before" making its first stop in Glasgow this Friday.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sharing the news on social media, Coca Cola GB said: "We’re bringing Santa’s spirit to you with our iconic Coca‑Cola Christmas trucks. Why not bring your loved ones and embrace your inner Santa? Visit us for a magical time full of laughter, fun activities and a free Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar."
People quickly took to the comments to seek out more information about locations, however, Coca Cola are being pretty secretive with only four stops announced so far.
What is the Coca Cola Christmas Truck Tour?
The tour started in 2010 and travels south from Scotland stopping at cities such as Newcastle, Liverpool, Leeds and Bristol before reaching its final destination, London, four weeks later. It only returned in 2021 after a two-year hiatus as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Coca Cola Christmas Truck Tour 2023 confirmed locations and dates
Coca Cola has revealed the first wave of locations for its 2023 Christmas Truck Tour and tickets are available now. Tickets cost a small fee with funds donated to charity. More information is available here.
- Glasgow, Silverburn Shopping Centre: November 24.
- Edinburgh, Fort Kinnaird Shopping Centre: November 25.
- Dublin, RDS Simmonscourt: November 30 to December 3.
- Belfast, Titanic Slipway: December 8 to December 10.
Will the Coca Cola Christmas Truck Tour come to Liverpool?
Advertisement
Advertisement
Thirteen more stops are expected to be announced soon, however, Coca Cola are keeping locations secret for now.
Last year, the iconic truck did not visit Liverpool but it will visit eight more locations this year compared with 2022.
Last year's locations:
- Kent
- Beckton
- Glasgow
- London
- Manchester
- Bristol
- Bradford
- Cardiff
- Leeds
- Wolverhampton
- Coventry
- Sheffield
- Leeds
- Watford
- Manchester
- Baldock
- East Leake
- Glasgow
- Edinburgh