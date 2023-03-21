Paper Cup Coffee raises money for Liverpool’s rough sleepers.

A charity coffee shop in Liverpool city centre that raises money for rough sleepers has been broken into and burgled.

Staff arrived at Paper Cup Coffee in Queen Square this morning to find the window smashed and money missing.

They shared the news on Twitter, on Tuesday, stating: “Awful news this morning - someone has broken into our shop. Very sad as its the homeless who miss out when money is taken.”

The incident is likely to have taken place on Monday night or early Tuesday morning and Paper Cup said that the till and tips had been ‘nicked.’

Paper Cup Coffee is a not-for-profit coffee shop, raising money for Liverpool’s rough sleepers and providing homeless people with hospitality work experience.

Ran by Paper Cup Project, the coffee shop opened in February last year offering support, food and drink to those affected by homelessness.