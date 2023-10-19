Register
Coleen Rooney looks classy as she attends Wagatha premiere in Liverpool with husband Wayne and son Kai

Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story tells the story of her court battle with fellow WAG Rebekah Vardy.

Dominic Raynor
By Dominic Raynor
Published 19th Oct 2023, 09:57 BST

Coleen Rooney stepped out on the red carpet in Liverpool on Wednesday night for the screening of her documentary The Real Wagatha Story at the Everyman cinema in her home city.

She looked elegant in a black dress and was accompanied by superstar ex-footballer husband Wayne Rooney and eldest son Kai, aged 13.

Coleen’s parents Colette and Tony McLoughlin were there to support their daughter and were joined by other family members, fellow Scouser Danielle Lloyd and footballers including Jordan Pickford and Phil Jones.

The TV documentary tells the story of  her high-profile ‘Wagatha Christie’ libel court battle with fellow WAG Rebekah Vardy. Coleen had laid a trap for Vardy after she claimed her private and personal instagram messages were being leaked to the press.

Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story is a three-part series that premiered on Wednesday 18 October on Disney+.

Kai Rooney, Coleen Rooney and Wayne Rooney attend the Liverpool screening of “Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story” at Everyman Cinema. Photo: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images for Disney+

Coleen Rooney attends the Liverpool screening of “Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story” at Everyman Cinema. Photo: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images for Disney+

(L-R) Director Lucy Bowden, Coleen Rooney and Producer Julia Nottingham attend the Liverpool screening of “Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story” at Everyman Cinema. Photo: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images for Disney+

Coleen Rooney attends the Liverpool screening of “Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story” at Everyman Cinema Liverpool Photo: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images for Disney+

