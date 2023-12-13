Hilarious comedian 'nails' the two 'Scouse states of being'
Troy Hawke gave his take on the two ways a Scouser will respond when you ask how they are.
A comedian has shared his take on what he considers to be the two 'Scouse states of being'.
Troy Hawke, a comedian and internet personality known for his 'greeters guild' bits where he hilariously greets customers as they walk into a shop, gave his take on the 'two Scouse states of being' when you ask a Scouser how they are.
Hawke's hilarious piece - from his Live at the Apollo set posits there are two states a Scouser can be in. The first is massively and enthusiastically positive, with everything going right for the Scouser.
But the second it much different, with everything going wrong and the Scouser "fumin'" at almost all aspects of Liverpool life, including Everton FC playing badly.
After posting the clip to his Twitter, real Scousers had their say and said he "absolutely nailed" the "tremendous" impression.
One person who commented said: "This wasn't an impression, this was a metamorphisis."