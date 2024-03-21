Comic Con 2024 to takeover Liverpool ONE from March - full schedule
Liverpool ONE will play host to series of sci-fi and fantasy characters from film, TV and graphic novels all through spring as Comic Con spreads into the city centre this year.
The shopping complex will be teasing the arrival of Comic Con 2024 at Liverpool’s Exhibition Centre and the M&S Bank Arena in May with a series of pop-up appearances and parades including cosplay characters from Doctor Who, Star Wars, Halo, Ghostbusters and more.
Liverpool ONE will be hosting the events from Friday 29 March until the weekend of Sunday 5 May, when Europe’s largest pop culture convention finally arrives in the city. The confirmed cosplay schedule includes:
- Merseyside Ghostbusters on Friday 29 March
- Star Wars parade by Order 66 on Sat 30 March
- Doctor Who characters with the Tardis by Project Dalekon Saturday 6 April
- Comic Con classic characters by The Central Legion on Saturday 13 April
- Superheroes parade by Order 66 on Saturday 20 April
- The Imperial Garrison from Star Wars on Saturday 27 April
- Halo inspired characters by Fireteam Ascension on Saturday 4 May
- Cosplay Parade on Sunday 5 May
Donna Howitt, Place Strategy Director at Liverpool ONE, said: “We are incredibly excited to be part of Comic Con Liverpool 2024 and can’t wait to kick off our schedule of events. The convention always attracts huge numbers of visitors to the city, so we’re thrilled to be able to extend the action beyond the main event and offer visitors something extra to enjoy in the run-up.
"Working with a range of local cosplay groups, we’ve put together a line-up that is guaranteed to get everyone in the mood during Easter and April ahead of Comic Con and give visitors those all-important selfie moments!"
There is also a competition to win the 'Ultimate Comic Con Experience', which includes a VIP concierge who will take you meet every famous guest for an autograph and photograph.
Comic Con Liverpool 2024
Tens of thousands of fans will gather in Liverpool for the annual convention in Liverpool’s Exhibition Centre and sister venue M&S Bank Arena from 4 May to 5 May, when they can look forward to getting the chance to meet and hear from celebrity guests, watch live shows and indulge in an array of shopping and gaming experiences.
Comic Con continue to tease their celebrity appearances on social media. Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom will headline the guest list, which also includes Lord of the Rings hobbit Elijah Wood, Doctor Who star, Catherine Tate, Shadowhunters actor, Matthew Daddario, Andy Serkis and producer Kevin Smith.
More details on the Comic Con events at Liverpool ONE and celebrity appearances at May's convention at Liverpool’s Exhibition Centre will be released soon. Tickets are already on sale at comicconventionliverpool.co.uk .
Comic Con Liverpool 2024 guests include....
- Orlando Bloom - Actor
- Elijah Wood - Actor
- Sean Astin - Actor
- Chris Barrie - Actor / Comedian / Impressionist
- Billy Boyd - Actor
- Charisma Carpenter - Actor
- Jim Cummings - Voice Actor
- Ghostbusters - Costumers
- Erika Harlacher - Actor
- Walter E. Jones - Actor
- Robert Llewellyn - Actor
- Jason Mewes - Actor
- Sarah Miller-Crews - Actor
- Dominic Monaghan - Actor
- Jared Padalecki - Actor
- Katey Sagal - Actor
- Andy Serkis - Actor
- Mark Sheppard - Actor
- Kevin Smith - Actor / Writer / Producer
- Catherine Tate - Actor