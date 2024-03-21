Comic Con 2024 to takeover Liverpool ONE from March - full schedule

Liverpool ONE will play host to series of sci-fi and fantasy characters from film, TV and graphic novels all through spring as Comic Con spreads into the city centre this year.

The shopping complex will be teasing the arrival of Comic Con 2024 at Liverpool’s Exhibition Centre and the M&S Bank Arena in May with a series of pop-up appearances and parades including cosplay characters from Doctor Who, Star Wars, Halo, Ghostbusters and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool ONE will be hosting the events from Friday 29 March until the weekend of Sunday 5 May, when Europe’s largest pop culture convention finally arrives in the city. The confirmed cosplay schedule includes:

Merseyside Ghostbusters on Friday 29 March

Star Wars parade by Order 66 on Sat 30 March

Doctor Who characters with the Tardis by Project Dalekon Saturday 6 April

Comic Con classic characters by The Central Legion on Saturday 13 April

Superheroes parade by Order 66 on Saturday 20 April

The Imperial Garrison from Star Wars on Saturday 27 April

Halo inspired characters by Fireteam Ascension on Saturday 4 May

Cosplay Parade on Sunday 5 May

Donna Howitt, Place Strategy Director at Liverpool ONE, said: “We are incredibly excited to be part of Comic Con Liverpool 2024 and can’t wait to kick off our schedule of events. The convention always attracts huge numbers of visitors to the city, so we’re thrilled to be able to extend the action beyond the main event and offer visitors something extra to enjoy in the run-up.

"Working with a range of local cosplay groups, we’ve put together a line-up that is guaranteed to get everyone in the mood during Easter and April ahead of Comic Con and give visitors those all-important selfie moments!"

There is also a competition to win the 'Ultimate Comic Con Experience', which includes a VIP concierge who will take you meet every famous guest for an autograph and photograph.

Comic Con Liverpool 2024

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tens of thousands of fans will gather in Liverpool for the annual convention in Liverpool’s Exhibition Centre and sister venue M&S Bank Arena from 4 May to 5 May, when they can look forward to getting the chance to meet and hear from celebrity guests, watch live shows and indulge in an array of shopping and gaming experiences.

Comic Con continue to tease their celebrity appearances on social media. Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom will headline the guest list, which also includes Lord of the Rings hobbit Elijah Wood, Doctor Who star, Catherine Tate, Shadowhunters actor, Matthew Daddario, Andy Serkis and producer Kevin Smith.

Women play the parts of Wasp from Marvel Comics, Pixie from X-Men, Red Sonja from Marvel Comics and Samus from Nintendo during Comic Con. Image: BILL WECHTER/AFP via Getty Images

More details on the Comic Con events at Liverpool ONE and celebrity appearances at May's convention at Liverpool’s Exhibition Centre will be released soon. Tickets are already on sale at comicconventionliverpool.co.uk .

Comic Con Liverpool 2024 guests include....