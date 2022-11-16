Comic Con in Liverpool 2022 is almost upon us - here are some important last minute details for cosplay lovers

Comic Con is returning to Liverpool this weekend. Whether you’re a huge cosplay fan or can’t wait to meet your favourite film stars, attendees are in for a weekend full of fun and activities as they gather in the city to celebrate the event.

This year’s impressive line-up include star guests from Vampire Diaries, Stranger Things, Peaky Blinders, One Tree Hill and Matilda. Fans can grab photos and autographs from their favourite celebrities or attend question and answer panels to escape the hustle and bustle of the main convention.

Cosplay lovers attending the event are encouraged to come in costume, with countless props and set displays from many franchises that fans can enjoy having photographs taken at. Additional attractions include training schools, video gaming, activities, displays and more.

It will be the second Comic Con event in Liverpool this year following a pop culture event in May. Here’s everything you need to know about where the event is taking place and when.

When is Comic Con Liverpool 2022?

Comic Con Liverpool takes place from Saturday, November 19 to Sunday November 20. The event is on from 9am until 6pm on both days. Entry times are at 9am and 11am depending on your ticket.

Where is Comic Con Liverpool 2022 taking place?

Comic Con Liverpool will take place at the Liverpool Exhibition Centre at King’s Dock, Port of Liverpool, Liverpool L3 4FP. The venue is easily accessible by car, bus and train, as well from John Lennon Airport.

How to get Comic Con Liverpool 2022 tickets

There are a number of standard entry tickets available which range from single day to weekend tickets and are available for adults, and infants aged 1-4. They are also available as early entry from 9am tickets or general entry from 11am tickets.

According to the website, the event has sold out for Saturday although there are tickets left for Saturday’s After Party at Brewery Works. There are still ticket available to purchase for Sunday including Child (£8.80), Adult Early Entry (£26.95), Adult Standard Entry (£21.45) and Diamond Entry (£126).