The retailer pulled out due to the building’s listed status.

Lidl has abandoned plans to launch a new store in the former Abbey Cinema in Wavertree – just months after reviving the controversial scheme.

At the start of 2021, Lidl announced the building would be demolished and a a new 18,000 sq ft supermarket would take its place. However, despite many local residents supporting the plans, Historic England officially recommended the landmark site be listed at Grade II level.

Lidl initially withdrew its planning application, however relaunched plans in August 2022, aiming to be able to open the new store without demolishing the building, which has previously been a Co-op and Somerfield.

Locals are now furious as the retailer has now officially scrapped its plans, stating it would not be able to secure planning approval whilst retaining the building’s listed status.

What has Lidl said: A spokesperson for Lidl said: “Due to the significant delays that we have faced since first acquiring the site, we have made the difficult decision to withdraw our application.

“We understand that this will be disappointing for those who backed our plans, and we want to take this opportunity to thank everyone who took the time to give their support.”

Community outrage: Hundreds of local residents shared their disappointment on Facebook, with many stating there weren’t enough is a lack of accessible supermakets in Wavertree.

One resident said: “I am so disappointed and it is a huge loss for the community. I am eager to hear from everyone who opposed the orginal plans - what do you suggest we do with the eyesore now?!”

Another added: “I’m a history enthusiast and love the art deco facade of this building but I’m sad that lidl might be defeated, I would really appreciate a local supermarket with good prices, the tesco express is expensive unless your grabbing milk and bread. I’d be sad to see it knocked down but it’s even worse that it’ll sit there for god knows how long, derelict, full of pigeons and eventually condemned as a dangerous building.”

One person commented: “This is heart breaking there is no food stores nearby in Wavertree, for elderly or vulnerable to do a weeks shop.”

A resident said: “I live right facing this building and it’s ugly. What else is it gonna become? Glad to be leaving Wavertree soon!”

Support for cancellation of plans: Some residents are in favour of the building being left alone.

One resident said: “Its a beautiful building, better to look at than a Lidl.”

Another added: “It’s an art deco masterpiece that should be restored.”

Another local said: “I quite like it it’s a piece of our history.”