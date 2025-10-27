Seaforth Arms. | Phil Nash from Wikimedia Commons CC BY-SA 4.0 & GFDLViews

A pub in Seaforth has been closed down after three people were hospitalised last month.

Merseyside Police received a call from an anonymous member of the public at around 3.45am on September 21, reporting that a group of females had spilled out of the Seaforth Arms pub, on Seaforth Road, and started fighting.

As a result, the venue’s license was suspended.

The LDRS previously reported that a document submitted to a fast-tracked licensing hearing of the premises on September 24 stated: “One is allegedly heard to say, “get the lads” and a short time later a group of males arrive, throwing bottles at people and armed with metal poles that they subsequently used to assault four people.

“A number of people suffered head injuries, with one female found slightly away from the premises, unconscious and fitting. Three further females were located with various levels of head injury.

“A number of parties required hospital treatment, one remained sedated after the incident. One victim being 16 years old and one being 17. With one of the arrested parties being 15 years of age. Some of the parties involved have links to a local organised crime group.”

During a Licensing Sub-Committee review on October 21, Sefton Council made the decision to revoke the Seaforth Arms’ licence permanently

Merseyside Police said it had also received separate reports of underage drinking, drug use and the sale of alcohol after licensable hours.

Local Policing Inspector Ken Sumner said: “This premises was a serious cause for concern in our community and the violent incident last month resulted in three people needing hospital treatment.

“This is completely unacceptable and we requested a review of its licence, which has resulted in it being revoked and the pub shut down.

“I hope this shows our communities that we will leave no stone unturned when it comes to keeping the public safe.

“I also hope this sends a clear message to any other licensed premises that robust action will be taken when issues arise.

”To report an incident in your community, you can call 101 or DM us on social media desk on @MerPolCC.You can also call or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

The Seaforth Arms has been approached for comment.