He was initially charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, but after the man died 11 days later, the charge was changed to causing death by dangerous driving. Today (January 3), he appeared at Liverpool Crown Court and was sentenced to 12 years in prison for causing death by dangerous driving. He was also disqualified from driving for 16 years and will have to take an extended driving test. Detective Sergeant Kurt Timpson, Lead Investigating Officer from Merseyside Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "Our thoughts remain very much with the family of the man who died in this crash. "It has been a very difficult period for them as their lives have been changed forever by this incident, and they have been supported by a specially trained Family Liaison Officer throughout the case. "I welcome the sentence today and I would like to thank members of the public who rushed to help the man that morning. "The speed and manner of driving by Mears was grossly excessive and inappropriate and has been found in open court to be dangerous. His driving was prolonged and he had driven from Southport to Liverpool in a time which showed his speed was vastly in excess of the speed limit."