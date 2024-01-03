Connor Mears sentenced to twelve years in prison for killing man in Liverpool city centre crash
Connor Mears was driving at excessive speed along The Strand and smashed into the back of a taxi.
A man has been jailed after killing a pedestrian in a city centre crash.
Connor Mears, 28, of no fixed abode, was today (January 3) sentenced to 12 years in prison for causing causing death by dangerous driving in the incident on The Strand.
At around 1.00am on Saturday, October 7, Mears had been driving an Audi TT at high speed into the city centre along Great Howard Street, when he was spotted by a roads policing patrol who attempted to stop and speak to him. However, Mears failed to stop and drove away, travelling at excessive speed.
As he was driving along The Strand, the car lost control near Brunswick Street and smashed into the back of a taxi. The impact then pushed the taxi forward, striking a man, 44, who was sat on a bench. The man received serious injuries, and was taken to hospital in critical condition. He later died from his injuries.
Mears immediately ran from the scene, leaving his female passenger in the vehicle. In the early hours of the following morning, the 28-year-old was arrested.
He was initially charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, but after the man died 11 days later, the charge was changed to causing death by dangerous driving. Today (January 3), he appeared at Liverpool Crown Court and was sentenced to 12 years in prison for causing death by dangerous driving. He was also disqualified from driving for 16 years and will have to take an extended driving test. Detective Sergeant Kurt Timpson, Lead Investigating Officer from Merseyside Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "Our thoughts remain very much with the family of the man who died in this crash. "It has been a very difficult period for them as their lives have been changed forever by this incident, and they have been supported by a specially trained Family Liaison Officer throughout the case. "I welcome the sentence today and I would like to thank members of the public who rushed to help the man that morning. "The speed and manner of driving by Mears was grossly excessive and inappropriate and has been found in open court to be dangerous. His driving was prolonged and he had driven from Southport to Liverpool in a time which showed his speed was vastly in excess of the speed limit."