Controversial Liverpool Hooters appeal rejected by council

The venue opened on Water Street in November and has been indispute with the local authority since.

A bid to keep up controversial neon signs outside the Liverpool branch of Hooters has been rejected.

The popular American food chain opened its second UK branch in Liverpool on November 21 in New Zealand House despite controversy. Based on conservation area, Water Street, Hooters had sought permission to display large illuminated signs and banners but were told not to do so by the council. However, despite rejection by the local authority, large orange ‘Hooters’ signs were erected outside the venue and the company placed an appeal.

In a decision made public on Monday, the Planning Inspectorate has confirmed that the appeal has now been dismissed, and said there was “no public benefit that could outweigh the harm identified” by the signage. In her decision, inspector Sarah Colebourne said the main issue in the appeal was the effect of the proposed advertisements on amenity.

Ms Colebourne said given the site was located within the Castle Street conservation area, significance was drawn from it being “at the heart of Liverpool’s traditional commercial centre in the Victorian and Edwardian eras.”

What Hooters said: Speaking previously, Hooters managing director Rachael Moss cited other businesses nearby with signage outside as a precedent for her business. This was rejected by Ms Colebourne, who said they did not provide justification for the proposal. Ms Moss has not commented on the rejected appeal.

Reasons for dismissing the appeal: The planning inspector, who visited the site as part of the appeal earlier this month, said in her judgement she felt the illuminated signs would “detract significantly from the imposing entrance to the building which should remain its dominant feature. They would also distract from and compete with the listed buildings adjacent and opposite.”

Ms Colebourne acknowledged while the harm caused by the signs would “be less than substantial” she had not been told of “any public benefits in this case that would outweigh the harm identified.” The inspector added: “By reason of its siting, size, scale and design, it would fail to preserve or enhance the significance, character and appearance of the conservation area and the setting of the listed buildings referred to earlier.”

