Controversial Liverpool Hooters bar in trouble with council again

The venue is in an ongoing dispute with the local authority.

Liverpool’s branch of Hooters is in trouble with the council once again, over its placement of furniture.

A series of small yellow and blue chairs and tables were seen located outside the New Zealand House location earlier this week and correspondence seen by the LDRS has confirmed Liverpool Council has ordered Hooters to take them away.

A fine could be imposed should the restaurant faily to comply, however, Rachael Moss, managing director at Hooters Liverpool, said she or her staff had not received a notification from Liverpool Council in relation to the tables and chairs.

Despite only opening in November last year, this is not the first time Hooters has found itself at loggerheads with the local authority.

Ongoing dispute: Based on conservation area, Water Street, Hooters previously sought permission to display large illuminated signs and banners but were told not to do so by the council. However, despite the rejection, large orange ‘Hooters’ signs were erected outside the venue.

An appeal for planning permission was dismissed in April and Liverpool Council ordered that the signs be removed within 14 days. However, they have still not been taken down and Liverpool Council has confirmed it will now seek to start prosecution proceedings against Hooters under the Town and Country Planning (Control of Advertisements) (England) Regulations 2007.

Controversy: Prior to opening in Liverpool, Hooters received backlash, with many believing it to be unsuitable for Water Street. Labour Councillor Maria Toolan launched an online petition opposing the controversial plans, describing Hooters as “an archaic and chauvinistic brand”. Despite opposition, Rachel Moss said the venue was given “a very warm Scouse welcome”.