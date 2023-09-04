Liverpool Hooters has been at loggerheads with the local authority since opening in November.

Hooters’ latest bid to keep up its controversial signs has been rejected.

Based on conservation area, Water Street, Hooters sought permission to display large illuminated signs and banners but were told not to do so by the council back in October. However, despite the rejection, large orange ‘Hooters’ signs were erected outside the venue.

Some people, including Councillor Nick Small, were outraged by the ‘garish’ signs, however, Hooters appealed the council’s decision.

Hooters’ appeal to keep the signage was dismissed in April and Liverpool City Council began proceedings against the business, however, managing director Rachael Moss then sought permission to put up smaller, non-illuminated signs, in a matt design.

This attempt has now also been rejected with Liverpool Council’s planning department stating “proposed signage would fail to preserve the character and appearance” of the application building, Castle Street Conservation Area and surrounding buildings.

In its application, Hooters had cited a number of nearby businesses with outdoor signage, including Gaucho and the India Buildings. A heritage statement added how the new signage, which would seek to include brushed copper in keeping with other buildings, “aims to have a positive effect on amenity.”

Ongoing dispute: Despite only opening in November last year, Hooters has found itself at loggerheads with the local authority on multiple occassions, including for outdoor furniture and the ongoing dispute over its illuminated signs.

Credit: Councillor Nick Small