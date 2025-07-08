Liverpool Council has announced a raft of changes to a controversial parking scheme surrounding Everton’s new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new parking zone was paused earlier this year following a backlash from businesses and residents over the impact of the scheme.

Under the scheme, more than 4,000 residents and 3,000 businesses have been asked to apply for the relevant parking permits to comply with what is called an Experimental Traffic Order (ETRO). The ETRO will run for an initial 18 month period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool Council has announced a raft of changes to a controversial parking scheme surrounding Everton’s new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock. | Getty Images

After consultation with representatives from those living and working around the Hill Dickinson Stadium footprint, the city council has confirmed it has changed the operation of the parking zone in time for the final test event next month. This includes the introduction of non-event day parking restrictions and extending waiting limits to up to four hours when Everton are not playing.

Some business owners warned that the original measures could lead to closures, prompting dozens to protest at Blackstock Market in March and urge the council to reconsider. Following consultation during the pausing of the scheme since then, the city council has said additional parking bays will be introduced to support businesses and community venues.

Blue badge parking bays will also be installed on Regent Road. An event day will typically be any sporting or non-sporting event at the new stadium with 10,000 or more attendees.

The council’s traffic manager can also apply event day rules for events at the stadium with fewer than 10,000 attendees or that are taking place at other locations like Goodison Park, Anfield or the city centre, where there is a need to manage parking. The dates of upcoming events will be displayed on signs next to the parking bays and at the entry points to Permit Parking Areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Letters detailing the full scheme and parking permit application guidance have now been delivered to all addresses within the ETRO boundary. Applications for more than 10 business permits will continue to be accepted on a case-by-case basis.

The council will continue to review the ETRO for the next six months, to allow for any further modifications. Following that review period, officials will then consider making the traffic order permanent.

Cllr Dan Barrington, cabinet member for transport and connectivity, said: “We understand that traffic and parking arrangements can significantly affect daily routines and operations and we’ve been fully committed to working with residents and businesses to make this process as smooth and fair as possible. These refinements reflect the invaluable input we’ve received from residents and businesses and we’ll continue to listen, monitor and review the scheme to establish if any further modifications will be needed.

“Our goal is to strike the right balance between matchday operations and everyday life in the neighbourhood. I would like to thank the local community for its ongoing cooperation as we finalise arrangements for safe, efficient matchday traffic management.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A series of further improvements have also been made around the stadium following on from the first test event in February. Additional street lighting has been installed on walking routes, while improved signage has also been put up between Sandhills station and the city centre.