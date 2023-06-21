Controversial Rimrose Valley road removed from map

🚨 Merseyside Police is backing a new national campaign aimed at preventing people from falling victim to phishing. Every year, thousands of people fall victim to scams that begin with fraudulent emails or texts, including in Merseyside. A multi-agency campaign called #ReportThePhish has been launched by Action Fraud and City of London Police in partnership with government and industry partners.

🏗️ Nearly £86m is planned to be spent on the regeneration of Birkenhead and other areas over the next year. The money is going towards various projects that seek to radically change parts of the Wirral over the next two decades as part of Wirral Council's ambitious regeneration plans. Money for the schemes comes from several government grants, including the Town Deal Fund, Future High Streets funding, and sources like the Wirral Waters Investment Fund, with spending expected to primarily take place in Birkenhead.

