The monthly cost increase for utility bills could be hundreds of pounds.

The cost of household bills and mortgage payments for a typical family in Liverpool will hit a staggering £1,185 next month, exclusive analysis on behalf of LiverpoolWorld shows.

This is £254 more per month than a year ago, a 27% rise.

The analysis was based on a family with two adults on average wages and typical bills for Liverpool, living in an averagely-priced semi-detached house on a variable mortgage.

This family will be paying a combined £519 in utility bills and council tax from next month, after the new higher energy price cap hits, which is £197 higher than the same month last year.

They will also be forking out £666.02 on their monthly mortgage payment, £56.48 more than last year, as interest rates continue to climb.

Taken together, these bills will take up 29% of our average couple’s take-home pay.

LiverpoolWorld is campaigning for new Prime Minister Liz Truss to take immediate action:

To stop the cost of energy from going above double the levels seen last winter, for both households and businesses;

To help those on prepayment meters so they are no longer facing higher energy prices; and