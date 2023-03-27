Register
Cost of Living payment Liverpool: DWP confirms when £301 will hit bank accounts this spring

For those who are eligible for Cost of Living payments in Liverpool, here’s when you will receive the spring payment.

Ethan Evans
By Ethan Evans
Published 27th Mar 2023, 11:32 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 11:36 BST

Thousands of eligible households in Liverpool are set to receive a cash boost with the spring Cost of Living payment. The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has now confirmed when  that  support will be paid to bank accounts.

According to the UK government website, most people eople will receive the  £301 cash boost between April 25 and May 17. An additional £300 will be paid during the autumn and and a further £299 next spring.

Millions of families have already received support from the scheme over the course of the last year, as the UK continues to struggle amid a financial crisis. Energy bills are skyrocketing, inflation is at a record high and the weekly grocery shop is as expensive as ever.

Households in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are eligible for the Cost of Living payment if they receive a qualifying benefit, meaning they will not need to do anything to receive the money.

If you are contacted via text or phone call by someone asking you to apply for the payment, this could be a scam. To report the scam and for further information, visit the UK government website.

Am I eligible for the Cost of Living spring payment in Liverpool?

Cost of Living payments will be rolled out by the DWP over the course of the next month or so - Credit: Adobe
You may be entitled to up to three Cost of Living payments of £301, £300 and £299 if you receive any of the following benefits or tax credit:

  • Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA)
  • Income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)
  • Income Support
  • Pension Credit
  • Universal Credit
  • Child Tax Credit
  • Working Tax Credit

For further information, visit the government website.

