An ‘unknown substance’ was found in a second park following the deaths of two dogs that ate a a 'white substance' in nearby Belle Vale on Monday.

Merseyside Police cordoned off the park area near Childwall Valley Road after officers received a report from a veterinary surgery, who was treating a number of dogs that had ingest the material. It was later confirmed two of the dogs had died and a third was seriously ill, while another continues to receive treatment.

Belle Vale residents were advised to stay indoors with their windows and doors shut. Police could be seen wearing masks as they conducted a search of the grassland opposite Lidl.

On Wedneday, a specialist team brought in to clean up the 'unknown white substance' dug up part of the Belle Vale park. The substance is set to be forensically tested, and enquiries remain ongoing as to how the substance ended up in the area.

It can now be confirmed reports were also made of a 'similar substance' found in a second park located in Huyton, less than two miles away. The ‘unknown substance’ was found at Court Hey Park, on Monday night, and reported to Merseyside Police.

At a full Knowsley Council meeting on Wednesday night, leader of the council, Cllr Graham Morgan confirmed the local authority had investigated the Court Hey Park report.

Cllr Morgan said: “On Monday of this week (January 22), we heard of an unknown substance found being found at Belle Vale Park. Shortly afterwards, we received reports of a similar substance in Court Hey Park.

The clean up and search operation at a park area on Childwall Valley Road. Image: Ian Fairbrother

“Our council services reacted quickly and worked alongside the police throughout Monday night and Tuesday morning to ensure the safety of the local community.

“Thankfully, the substance found in Court Hey Park did not pose a risk to human or animal health. Although I know that there was an awful impact on animal health in the Belle Vale incident.”