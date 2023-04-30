Register
Liverpool Council investigates how to retrieve city park sign listed eBay

The ‘Welcome to Springfield Park’ sign bears the city’s iconic Liver Bird.

By David Humphreys, Dominic Raynor
Published 30th Apr 2023, 10:52 BST

Liverpool City Council are investigating after one of the local authority’s park signs was found listed for sale on eBay for £275.

The Welcome to Springfield Park sign bears the city’s iconic Liver Bird and is ‘a very well made municipal sign in heavy cast aluminium with raised gold lettering on a black background’, according to the listing.

These types of signs are located at parks maintained by the council across Liverpool. The local authority is aware of the listing and is investigating how to retrieve the sign.

It is thought the sign was acquired by the seller at auction in the last few weeks and they received a receipt. The listing says: “Part of the park was taken over by the recently redeveloped Alder Hey Children’s Hospital and I presume this sign became redundant as a consequence of that.”

Springfield Park is off the East Prescot Road in Knotty Ash and part of it houses the Nelson Mandela Memorial. It also features a lambanana, children’s playground and a link to the Trans Pennine Trail.

The Springfield Park sign was listed on ebay.
Related topics:SaleEbayCouncil