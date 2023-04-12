🛬 A Ryanair flight that took off from Liverpool John Lennon Airport on Sunday afternoon suffered a dramatic nose gear collapse when it landed at Dublin Airport a short time later. The passengers disembarked normally, and there were no reports of any injuries.
🗳️ The leader of Wirral Council is backing calls to erect a statue of Paul O'Grady in his hometown of Birkenhead. The 67-year-old died unexpectedly last month. A petition for a tribute to the star now has over 139,000 signatures, with the organiser stating the figure would 'immortalise' the iconic drag queen and comedian.
🏞️ Birkenhead Park has received official UK government backing to attain UNESCO World Heritage status. The green space has been included in what is known as the UK Tentative List, which is published every ten years. These are locations officials feel have the best chance of succeeding.