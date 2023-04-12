🛬 A Ryanair flight that took off from Liverpool John Lennon Airport on Sunday afternoon suffered a dramatic nose gear collapse when it landed at Dublin Airport a short time later. The passengers disembarked normally, and there were no reports of any injuries.

🗳️ The leader of Wirral Council is backing calls to erect a statue of Paul O'Grady in his hometown of Birkenhead. The 67-year-old died unexpectedly last month. A petition for a tribute to the star now has over 139,000 signatures, with the organiser stating the figure would 'immortalise' the iconic drag queen and comedian.

