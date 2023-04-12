Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Traffic police to roll out new cunning way to catch reckless motorists
8 minutes ago Rylan steps down from Strictly’s It Takes Two - full statement
21 minutes ago Coin made for first King of England sells at auction
26 minutes ago Dame Deborah James’s cancer journey captured in new documentary
1 hour ago Tory ministers in uproar after major king’s coronation rule change
2 hours ago Mother turns son over to police after teen stabbed to death

News bulletin: Council leader backs Paul O’Grady statue, UNESCO World Heritage status

A Ryanair plane from Liverpool loses wheel on landing, council leader backs calls for Paul O’Grady statue, Wirral Park on UNESCO list.

Emily Bonner
By Emily Bonner
Published 12th Apr 2023, 08:13 BST

🛬 A Ryanair flight that took off from Liverpool John Lennon Airport on Sunday afternoon suffered a dramatic nose gear collapse when it landed at Dublin Airport a short time later. The passengers disembarked normally, and there were no reports of any injuries.

🗳️ The leader of Wirral Council is backing calls to erect a statue of Paul O'Grady in his hometown of Birkenhead. The 67-year-old died unexpectedly last month. A petition for a tribute to the star now has over 139,000 signatures, with the organiser stating the figure would 'immortalise' the iconic drag queen and comedian.

🏞️ Birkenhead Park has received official UK government backing to attain UNESCO World Heritage status. The green space has been included in what is known as the UK Tentative List, which is published every ten years. These are locations officials feel have the best chance of succeeding.

Related topics:RyanairPaul O'GradyPassengersPetition