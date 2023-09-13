The final pint was pulled at the Old Swan boozer more than 15 years ago.

A derelict Liverpool pub is set to be transformed into flats after falling into disrepair.

More than 15 years ago, the final pint was pulled at The Stanley in Old Swan and its doors closed for good. Ever since, its condition has dilapidated and struck a grim figure on one of the main routes into Liverpool city centre.

Now, five months after a decision was expected to be made, Liverpool Council’s planning committee has signed off on new proposals for the former pub.

Plans put forward by ADG NW LTD for three multiple occupancy six-bedroom flats were given the go-ahead after the committee visited the site on Tuesday. Amid concerns emerging in April around anti-social behaviour at the site, the flats were put on hold until councillors could assess the location themselves.

Old Swan West ward member, Cllr William Shortall, said he was concerned regarding car parking outside the former pub and where bins would be stored. He also raised issues regarding “potential aggravation” and fears “people could be trapped” should access gates which allow entrance to a neighbouring garage be closed.

While The Stanley is classed as a community asset given its current state, planning guidance set out how “there is no demonstrable current or future need or demand for the space, either in its current use or any alternative community use and it is therefore surplus to requirements and the premises are no longer suitable to continue in community use.”

Despite objections, Liverpool Council’s planning department recommended the proposals be approved by the newly formed committee following May’s all-out elections. A public report said: “It is considered that the proposal to restore and convert this vacant and derelict public house to three six-bedroom apartments in HMO occupation would be appropriate in this location.”